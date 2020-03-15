Passenger on WestJet flight from Vancouver to Kelowna tests positive for COVID-19

A person who flew on a WestJet flight from Vancouver to Kelowna on March 10 has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.

The airline posted a statement on its website, saying the person flew on WestJet flight 3326 from Vancouver International Airport to Kelowna International Airport.

People who sat in rows 10 to 16 are considered close contacts, may be at risk of exposure and should self-isolate.

Other guests are not required to self isolate, but should self-monitor for 14 days as a precaution, according to the statement.

As of Saturday, there were 73 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in B.C.