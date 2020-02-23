Passenger aboard Air Canada flight to Vancouver from Montreal tests positive for COVID-19

Air Canada has confirmed that a passenger aboard one of its flights from Montreal to Vancouver on Valentine's Day has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

The airline said health authorities confirmed the case on Feb. 22, more than a week after the flight. Air Canada says it's working with public health authorities and has taken "all recommended measures."

The Montreal Airport Authority told CBC News that it had not been informed about the case by either Air Canada or B.C. public health authorities, but it also wouldn't expect to hear if they did not feel it was necessary at this stage.

The plane departed from Pierre Elliott Trudeau Airport. The airport said it doesn't know how long the passenger may have been in the airport.