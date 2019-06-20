Warning issued after 6 dogs diagnosed with potentially deadly virus in Vancouver

The B.C. SPCA has issued a warning to dog owners in the Vancouver area after six canines were diagnosed with a rare, potentially fatal virus downtown.

Most of the six infected animals infected with parvovirus, or parvo, have already died. Parvo is a highly contagious viral disease that attacks dogs' gastrointestinal system. It can also damage the heart.

The virus is spread through an infected dog's feces and can live in an environment for several months or longer. It's resistant to many disinfectants.

Puppies and unvaccinated adult dogs are highly vulnerable.

"Parvovirus causes vomiting, loss of appetite, bloody diarrhea and lethargy," Emilia Gordon, senior manager of animal health for the BC SPCA, said Thursday. "A dog with parvovirus may also have difficulty absorbing nutrients, increasing the risk for dehydration and malnutrition. Even with treatment, dogs can develop sepsis and die."

Pet owners are being urged to make sure their dogs are vaccinated against the disease. A statement said puppies should receive vaccines on a schedule determined by their veterinarian. Typically, these start at six to eight weeks with follow-up boosters at four-week intervals until 16 to 20 weeks old. Another booster comes at one year old.

Adult dogs that did not have a full set of parvo vaccinations as a puppy should receive at least one shot.

"We are concerned that the six dogs ... may have exposed other dogs in the community," said Gordon. "We urge any guardians of unvaccinated puppies or dogs to see their veterinarian and to seek immediate help if their pets show symptoms of the disease."