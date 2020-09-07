2 teens stabbed at side of Hwy 1 after fight between party-bus passengers: RCMP

A fight between teenage party-bus passengers at the side of Highway 1 on Sunday night ended in a stabbing that sent two 17-year-olds to hospital, RCMP say.

Mounties said officers were called to the highway at the Gaglardi Way exit in Burnaby, B.C., just before midnight. Witnesses said passengers had gotten off a bus and started fighting at the side of the road.

RCMP said two men were stabbed. A statement said one 17-year-old male from Surrey, B.C., was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. A second 17-year-old male suffered minor injuries.

Police said the bus was believed to have been travelling from Vancouver to Surrey at the time of the fight. Officers say they believe the incident was targeted.

The RCMP's Investigative Support Team has taken over the case. Its officers are looking to speak with anyone who saw the fight.

Those with information or dashcam footage are asked to call Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.