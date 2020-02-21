The Saulteau and West Moberly First Nations have partnered with the federal and provincial government to protect southern mountain caribou in northeastern B.C. in a historic agreement Friday.

The southern mountain caribou used to roam the mountainous terrain of the Peace River Region in the thousands and thousands, but the caribou population has declined significantly over the past century.

The government says the number of caribou in the province dropped from 40,000 to 15,000 animals. The southern mountain caribou population has dropped to fewer than 3,100, and the central group — which this agreement aims to protect — has dwindled to 230 animals.

The reasons for the decline are complex but include habitat destruction, climate change and industrial activities.

Friday's agreement, which has been under negotiation for over two years, provides support to existing conservation and recovery efforts by the West Moberly and Saulteau First Nations.

It also includes a commitment to protect over 700,000 hectares of important caribou habitat, including the designation of a new, expanded protected area which will cover over 34,300 hectares around the Twin Sisters mountains area, long considered a sacred space for First Nations.

Jonathan Wilkinson, the federal minister of environment and climate change, said the agreement had taken a lot of work to accomplish.

"This is a very good day," he said. "Southern mountain caribou are an iconic species. They are important to Canadians, and have special significance for many Indigenous people in British Columbia."

Saulteau Chief Ken Cameron called the agreement a "powerful moment in history" and "a turning point for B.C. and Canada and First Nations."

"Our First Nations are united and our caribou recovery program is working. Our approach is based on our traditional knowledge of the herds and the landscape. That is one of the reasons we have been successful. But there is more work to be done. A long-term commitment by the federal and provincial governments will be necessary to save these caribou herds," Cameron said in a statement.