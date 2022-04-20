Police investigate after partial human remains found in Surrey, B.C.

Surrey RCMP say they are looking into two separate reports of partial human remains being found in the Whalley area, with the remains believed to be from the same person.

The first reported case was on Sunday, when Mounties were called to the 13400-block of Hilton Road.

Investigators say that a person had found the remains in some bushes in the area just before 9 a.m. PT.

On Tuesday afternoon, police say they received another report of human remains being found in the 10600-block of 135A Street — just over a kilometre away.

Mounties say the remains have not yet been identified, but they believe both crime scenes involve the same victim.

The Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit is now investigating the case with the B.C. Coroners Service.

Anyone with information on the case can contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or by leaving an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.