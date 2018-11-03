Parq Vancouver 'investigating' after Drake says he was profiled at casino

Luxury resort Parq Vancouver says it's looking into allegations that musician Drake was profiled at its casino on Friday night.

In an Instagram posted in the early hours of Saturday morning, Drake called Parq Vancouver the "worst run business I have ever witnessed...profiling me and not allowing me to gamble when I had everything they originally asked me for."

Drake's representatives did not immediately return CBC's request for comment.

Parq Vancouver is described online as an "international entertainment destination," comprised of two luxury hotels and the only casino in the downtown core.

In a statement, director of resort marketing Narinder Nagra said Parq Vancouver is "sorry to hear about this experience, and takes these matters very seriously."

"We are required to adhere to strict regulations with respect to gaming in British Columbia. We are actively investigating this matter and have made several efforts to reach out to the guest and his team to discuss the issue. We are committed to having a productive conversation to resolve this issue," the statement read.

The "I'm Upset" rapper, who originally hails from Toronto, is scheduled to play two shows at Rogers Arena this weekend.