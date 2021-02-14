Vancouver Island man pleads guilty in fatal 2019 hit and run

A Vancouver Island man has pleaded guilty to impaired driving causing death in a fatal hit and run more than two years ago.

Ryan John Grob and another man faced several charges last October after Spencer Alexander Moore, 32, was killed in an early morning hit and run in Parksville in August 2019.

Grob issued his guilty plea in a Nanaimo courtroom on Feb. 12, the B.C. Prosecution Service confirmed.

Police said Grob was driving the vehicle at the time of the fatal incident, which happened on Hirst Avenue at McMillan Street.

Moore was described by his family as an "amazing son, brother and uncle."

"In the short span of 32 years, Spencer touched the lives of many people in such a genuine and loving manner; his loss will be hard to accept," his obituary said.

Moore's family said they were relieved that justice will be served, but frustrated it took so long for charges to be laid and for Grob to accept responsibility.

"We are devastated with Spencer's loss alone but this process has been soul-testing to say the least," Moore's brother Brandon said in a statement to CBC News.

"Not a day has passed that this is not the first thing I think about and the last as I go to sleep."

Grob's case has been adjourned to April 6 to determine a date for sentencing.