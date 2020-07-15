Vancouver Park Board votes in favour of allowing overnight camping in parks

The Vancouver Park Board has passed a bylaw amendment to allow people to camp overnight in city parks.

The bylaw vote passed 4-3 early Wednesday morning.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ParkBoard?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ParkBoard</a> has passed a motion to amend the Parks Control Bylaw to allow for temporary overnight sheltering in parks. The amended bylaw includes provisions to more effectively manage temporary structures and tents for those seeking shelter in parks. —@ParkBoard

According to a staff report, a rising number of people have been seeking temporary shelter in parks and public spaces due to the ongoing homelessness crisis in Vancouver, affecting public access to park space and amenities.

The revision aligns with a 2009 Supreme Court ruling that recognizes the constitutional right for a person to seek refuge in public spaces like parks when adequate shelter is not available, the Park Board said in a tweet.

More to come.