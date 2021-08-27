Soaring flames from refinery burn-off sparks surge in calls to Burnaby fire department

A large flare during a scheduled burn-off at a refinery in Burnaby, B.C., prompted a spike in emergency calls and 12 fire trucks to attend the facility on Thursday night.

Burnaby Fire Department says every year it gets a few calls about burn-offs — the process in which refineries get rid of excess oil by burning — at the Parkland Refinery, but it got significantly more on Thursday.

The calls came from all parts of the city and led to a two-alarm response as rescue trucks were dispatched.

Assistant Fire Chief Darcy Robinson said the burn-off was unexpected in its size, but not dangerous in any way to the public.

"They just had a bigger burn-off than they expected," he said. "Something happened on their end with more fuel than they expected."

The surge of calls and the initially unknown location led to a rapid response, but firefighters did not have to tackle the flames in any way.

"Burnaby RCMP frontline members did attend the scene last night around 11:30 p.m. after seeing what appeared to be large flames at the Parkland Refinery," said Burnaby RCMP spokesperson Sheila Scott.

Scott said the fire was planned and controlled.

"At approximately, 10:15 p.m. last [Thursday] night, we experienced an electrical power outage from an external source," said a spokesperson from Parkland. "This resulted in the shutdown of multiple parts of the refinery and an elevated flare."

The spokesperson said the flare did not result in a fire and no employees were harmed as a result.