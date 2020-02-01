Construction site wall caves in next to East Vancouver restaurant
No injuries or damages to vehicles at neighbouring noodle house, says city official
An excavation site in East Vancouver partially collapsed Friday afternoon, damaging the parking lot of a neighbouring noodle house.
The City of Vancouver said there were no injuries or damages to vehicles after a wall caved in Friday at the private construction site near Main Street and 8th Avenue.
The site is being turned into a six-storey mixed-used building.
The collapse damaged a storm drain and the parking lot, which is situated behind Congee Noodle House, the city said.
A neighbour captured video of the incident at around 5:30 p.m.
Watch the excavation site's wall topple over:
Crews determined there's no risk to surrounding buildings. They secured the site and closed the south side of the sidewalk as a precaution.
The restaurant was closed Friday evening.
The city said the cause is still under investigation, but is not related to the heavy rain which caused flooding at some SkyTrain stations.
City staff will figure out next steps Saturday with the developer's engineer, the city said.
The developer did not immediately respond for comment.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.