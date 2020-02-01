Construction site wall caves in next to East Vancouver restaurant

An excavation site in East Vancouver partially collapsed Friday afternoon, damaging the parking lot of a neighbouring noodle house.

The City of Vancouver said there were no injuries or damages to vehicles after a wall caved in Friday at the private construction site near Main Street and 8th Avenue.

The site is being turned into a six-storey mixed-used building.

The collapse damaged a storm drain and the parking lot, which is situated behind Congee Noodle House, the city said.

A neighbour captured video of the incident at around 5:30 p.m.

Watch the excavation site's wall topple over:

There were no injuries or damages to vehicles, says the City of Vancouver. 0:38

Crews determined there's no risk to surrounding buildings. They secured the site and closed the south side of the sidewalk as a precaution.

The restaurant was closed Friday evening.

The city said the cause is still under investigation, but is not related to the heavy rain which caused flooding at some SkyTrain stations.

City staff will figure out next steps Saturday with the developer's engineer, the city said.

The developer did not immediately respond for comment.