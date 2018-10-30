Year-round pay parking coming to Granville Island

Year-round pay parking is coming into effect at Granville Island as of June 1, 2019.

From May to September, parking from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. will cost $3 an hour. It will cost $2 an hour during the winter, from October to April.

Parking will be free before 11 a.m. and after 6 p.m.

60% of spaces currently free

There are around 1,200 parking spaces on Granvile Island, one of Vancouver's most popular destinations for tourists and locals alike.

Currently, about 60 per cent of those spots are free for either an hour or three hours.

Pay parking for the rest of the stalls is in effect from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Granville Island eliminated all tour bus parking and started charging new fees for tour bus access as of May 15, 2018. (Chad Pawson/CBC)

The parking strategy is changing to increase the number of open spaces, improve traffic flow and gather more data on parking, according to a proposal dated Oct. 9.

The goal is to have 15 per cent of spaces available at any given time, so drivers can find a spot to park "with minimal searching."

Tour buses also restricted

Earlier this year, Granville Island changed how tour buses are allowed to operate in the area.

All bus parking lots were eliminated on May 15, and companies are charged an annual fee to drive into the area.

At the time, Granville Island spokesperson Scott Fraser said a lack of regulation had led to mayhem.

"It impacts traffic flow, it impacts the visitor experience and it potentially impacts visitor safety," he said.