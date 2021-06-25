Students, teachers get a glimpse of replacement for Kamloops school destroyed in fire

Students and teachers of Parkcrest Elementary School in Kamloops, B.C., have been able to see what their new campus will look like, almost two years after their old school building was destroyed by fire.

On Tuesday, students of all grades were invited to watch architects presenting the blueprints of the new school building, which is expected to open by spring 2024.

Flames destroyed the original Parkcrest school on Sept. 5, 2019, forcing its 350 students to move to nearby George Hilliard Elementary School.

Construction of the new school — which will be able to accommodate 510 students from kindergarten to Grade 6 — will begin in summer 2022, according to a news release from the B.C. Ministry of Education.

The new campus features 21 classrooms, a double gym, a multipurpose room and a community space that might become a daycare location.

Principal Cath Gorman said seeing the plans reminds her of what happened when the fire ravaged the school.

"It had been a long summer of fires and smoke, and we were excited to get back and see our students," she told CBC's Jenifer Norwell.

Principal Cath Gorman points at the photo of the old Parkcrest school building, which was gutted by fire in September 2019. (Jenifer Norwell/CBC)

The fire generated thick black smoke that could be seen drifting across the Thompson River more than a kilometre away. Three staff members were in the building at the time of the fire, but escaped safely.

The RCMP concluded its investigation in September 2019 and said the fire was not caused by arson.

The City of Kamloops has committed $2.5 million to build a larger gymnasium and change room facilities for sports events in the new Parkcrest elementary complex.

The province is investing $34.84 million and the Kamloops-Thompson School District will contribute $300,000 to rebuild the school.

Kindergarten and Grade 1 teacher Shannon Beeds said she is looking forward to some stability after the school settles in a new location.

"I'm really excited that these kids will get to experience the new school," Beeds said.