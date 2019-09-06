Firefighters battle out-of-control blaze at Kamloops elementary school

A fire has engulfed Parkcrest Elementary school in Kamloops during the first week of classes.

The fire broke out at around 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, Kamloops Fire Rescue assistant chief Steve Robinson said.

Black smoke could be seen coming from the rooftop when crews arrived. One custodial staff was in the building at the time but was able to get out, he said.

The fire remains out of control as of 6 p.m. MT and firefighters are fighting the fire from the outside.

Robinson is asking residents to avoid the area as firefighters douse the flames.

School 'up in smoke'

Standing outside the school as smoke billowed behind him, Assistant Superintendent Rob Schoen said he was "absolutely devastated."

"Right now I'm in shock," he said. "We have an entire school year in front of everyone from our kindergarten students to our Grade 6 students. Now it is literally up in smoke."

The fire has kicked up again at Parkcrest Elementary in Kamloops. It looks like it has spread into a large portion of the school. Police are now pushing the public back from viewing the fire up close. No injuries reported.

Schoen said no one was injured and it's not yet known how the fire started.

He said the next steps are to assess the damage and determine how to accommodate students.

"It doesn't look good right now," he said.

Classes at the elementary school had resumed on Tuesday.