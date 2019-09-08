Crews are still working to put out the fire that ripped through an elementary school in Kamloops, B.C., three days ago.

Kamloops Fire Rescue assistant chief Steve Robinson said Sunday that firefighters were still working on some smouldering hot spots inside Parkcrest Elementary School, which had more than 350 students enrolled this year.

The fire was out of control for hours after it broke out around 5:15 p.m. on Thursday.

Working on the fire has been challenging for crews, Robinson said, most of whom come from the community.

"Some of our people have kids that go to that school," he said.

Robinson said the school, which was built in the '60s, had a working fire alarm but no sprinklers.

Firefighters are scheduled to meet with the school district on Monday, Robinson said, the same day they will start to dismantle parts of the school to find out the origin and the cause of the fire, which are still undetermined.

No one injured

No one was injured in the fire and no nearby buildings were threatened.

The school district said three staff members — one teacher and two custodial workers — were in the building at the time but escaped safely.

The local SPCA and art gallery have both created week-long camps for Parkcrest students while they are off school the week of Sept. 9.

Parents are asked to check the school's website for updates as they become available.