Park commissioner calls for extension to CRAB Park, as Vancouver port expands

A Vancouver park board commissioner has proposed extending CRAB Park on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside. The extension would compensate for the upcoming expansion of the city's port.

In 2018, port operator DP World Vancouver obtained a project permit from the port authority to expand the Centerm terminal, which lines CRAB Park.

Port construction is anticipated to start in summer 2019.

A rendering of the Centerm terminal post-expansion. (Port of Vancouver)

Centerm terminal's presence will be expanded by 15 per cent to the west and around Burrard Inlet, according to the Port of Vancouver — a move that will block CRAB Park guests from seeing the North Shore mountains.

Vancouver Park Board commissioner John Irwin is taking the lead on the extension proposal.

"Part of the views are going to be lost from certain parts of the park, and you'll have to go further west to see them," Irwin told The Early Edition's story producer, Rohit Joseph.

Irwin says the terminal's cranes and container port are going to move to the west significantly.

The proposal

Irwin's proposal to the park board asks for an extension of the park's leased area to the west, which would include a nearby parking area. Irwin says he hopes the area will be enhanced with green space.

He also hopes the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority will offset some of the terminal expansion's negative impact on park goers through funding.

This Vancouver couple was married in CRAB Park in 2015. (Rohit Joseph/CBC)

The proposal asks the Vancouver Park Board to request the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority dedicate funds to improve the park with green space, as well as the construction of an arts and cultural centre. It also calls for funding help from the port for an accessible pedestrian overpass between Columbia Street and CRAB Park.

Irwin says, if approved, he hopes the CRAB Park extension could be completed within two to four years.

"I think a lot of people really enjoy this park. I think it's important," said Irwin.

Port of Vancouver says impact minimal

The Port of Vancouver maintains CRAB Park views will only be minimally impacted, with only one additional crane in the background.

"We heard clearly from residents and locals during our engagement process that CRAB Park at Portside is a valuable part of the community," said Port of Vancouver in a statement.

""In addition to being able to protect the views as much as possible, we also wish to ensure that people know the park itself will not be impacted at all by construction or changes to the terminal."

Listen to the full story here:

A Vancouver Park Board commissioner is calling for an extension to CRAB Park as the city's port expands westward. Story producer Rohit Joseph takes us down to the waterfront to find out what the commissioner and park users would like to see in a bigger CRAB Park. 5:02

With files by On the Coast.