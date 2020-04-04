'Park champions' to educate public on physical distancing in Vancouver parks, beaches

The Vancouver Park Board is starting a new "park champion" program, where staff in bright green vests will remind the public the importance of physical distancing, or staying more than two metres apart to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The program starts today, redeploying about 25 staff from recreation facilities to busy locations including Stanley Park, Kitsilano, Sunset Beach and English Bay, said park board general manager Malcolm Bromley.

"I'm asking everyone to please be respectful of their work, and please show your support," Bromley said during a news conference Saturday at English Bay.

Two weeks ago, the park board closed all public outdoor recreation facilities within beaches and parks, as well as parking lots. Tennis courts and basketball rims have also been locked, and 166 playgrounds closed, he said.

The park champions will be working to stop the remaining problem of people gathering outside.

"For now, the beaches and parks remain open, but if we continue to see people gather in groups, we will be forced to take other measures, even looking at closing further public spaces," he said.

The park board has put up more than 5000 signs to encourage physical distancing in facilties and outdoor spaces, said Bromley. (Vancouver Park Board/Facebook)

Education, not enforcement

While Vancouver does have the ability to levy fines against individuals ignoring certain health orders, such as restaurant dining, Bromley said the park champions will be focused on education, not enforcement.

He said so far, rangers have been doing that job, issuing more than 1,000 warnings, and the public has largely been cooperative.

"Typically it's people who aren't thinking, they're not being malicious, they're just following old habits," he said.

"We'll see evidence of people too close together, groups of unrelated people sitting on a log ... by and large people will say, 'Oh yeah, I forgot, thank you very much,' and they comply with that."

That's why they decided to put "more boots on the ground" educating people, Bromley said.

Bromley said the park board does not want to close parks and beaches — because access to outside space is important for mental and physical health at this stressful time — but people need to keep their distance.