'Park champions' to educate public on physical distancing in Vancouver parks, beaches

The Vancouver Park Board is starting a new "park champion" program, where staff in bright green vests will remind the public the importance of physical distancing, or staying more than two metres apart to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Park Board general manager Malcolm Bromley said the program starts today, redeploying staff from recreation facilities.

Beaches, parks and the seawall remain open, but could be closed if people fail to comply with physical distancing rules.

"We're doing everything we can to avoid that, because we think it's very important people have a balance in their life at this time," said Bromley in a press conference Saturday at English Bay.

Two weeks ago, the park board closed all public outdoor recreation facilities within its parks and beaches as well as parking lots.