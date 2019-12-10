Park board introduces plan to encourage Oppenheimer Park campers to leave

The Vancouver Park Board is moving ahead on a plan it hopes will result in dozens of homeless campers voluntarily leaving Oppenheimer Park, including eventually seeking a conditional injunction to prevent people from camping there.

In a statement, the park board says it will hire an outside agency to assess the situation and make recommendations for safety, support and shelter alternatives for campers.

"We would like to work with a third party, not-for-profit group to help us facilitate conversations with all the campers as a collective issue," said park board manager Malcolm Bromley at Tuesday morning's city council meeting.

"Our housing staff does an excellent job working with people in the camp to find suitable housing, but what we'd like to do is work with somebody from the Downtown Eastside who can provide some facilitated conversations with the campers as a whole."

Bromley says the park board is also planning to revise current bylaws to bring them up to the current legal precedent which allows overnight camping in parks when no other alternatives are available.

According to a park board spokesperson, the new bylaw will be an attempt to "provide a balance between providing access to parks for all in the community and the rights of all people to shelter."

According to the statement, Bromley will seek an injunction once the conditions are met. No one was available to provide more details about how it would work.

The safety of Oppenheimer campers has been an ongoing issue, most recently in the news because of the colder weather.

Park board chair Stuart Mackinnon said in a statement he was optimistic the plan will improve conditions for people in the park and help solve the problems of the current encampment.