Parents should prep a plan B in case full-time school foiled: premier
Update on plans for school year expected next week
British Columbia Premier John Horgan says parents should prepare for a full return to classrooms this fall, but also have a backup plan in case the COVID-19 pandemic forces further closures.
Horgan says school staff, administrators, trustees and parents are working as hard as they can to ensure everyone is safe, and he shares that preoccupation.
He says the B.C. government will have more to say on the topic as the month winds down, but it will continue to monitor the spread of COVID-19 up until September and is prioritizing a strong plan over a quick one.
The province reopened schools using a hybrid model in June that blended part-time classroom learning with online curriculum and Education Minister Rob Fleming has said the province is aiming to move beyond that.
Fleming says the goal is to have a 100 per cent return to classrooms for kids in elementary and middle schools, while there are ongoing discussions about alternative accommodations for secondary school students.
He says British Columbia is among the jurisdictions considering a "cohort'' model that would limit students' interactions and possible exposures.
"We're seeking to move ahead to having kids back in classrooms full-time. Of course, it's going to be a 'new normal' situation, schools will look different,'' he said.
The province is trying to avoid learning loss and the interruption of children's learning paths during the pandemic, while introducing measures to ensure things like safe hand hygiene and distancing in schools, Fleming said.
Horgan said he shares the safety concerns of all parents and school staff.
"My plan is to make sure we get it right, not that we get it done by a certain time,'' Horgan said.
An update on the next school year is expected next week.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.