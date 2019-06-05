Parents of missing Coquitlam man make emotional plea for help

The parents of a Coquitlam man who disappeared without a trace nearly four months ago are making an emotional plea for help.

Thirty-four-year-old Ryan McAuley hasn't been seen since 10 a.m on Feb. 15 when he was recorded on security video leaving a Canadian Tire store on 200 Street in Maple Ridge.

On Wednesday morning, Coquitlam RCMP provided a statement from McAuley's parents. They are hoping someone can provide some clues as to their son's whereabouts.

"Our son is important to us," said Darlene McAuley. "His birthday is coming up and it would mean a lot to us if he could come home."

No trace whatsoever

Coquitlam RCMP Const. Michael McLaughlin said McAuley has gone missing in the past, but has always left some clue. He said this time, however, he has disappeared completely.

"[Ryan] has left breadcrumbs for us: a phone call, financial information, something where we know he's OK and we can eventually track him down. The most concerning part of this disappearance is there is nothing. No trace whatsoever. "

McLaughlin said McAuley poses no risk to the public but is wanted under the Mental Health Act out of concern for his own safety.

"We're really concerned, and so is his family that nothing has turned up. So, we want people far and wide to be aware. If they've seen Ryan, please call us.

If you have seen McAuley, or you have information about where he might be found, Coquitlam RCMP have set up a dedicated tipline at 1-877-687-3377.