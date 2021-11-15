This story is part of Amy Bell's Parental Guidance column, which airs on CBC Radio One's The Early Edition.

Throughout the pandemic, parents have dealt with the incredible stress of keeping their children safe from the coronavirus.

But even though a COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for children aged 5-11, the number of shots being administered to younger kids is still low — just over half of those eligible have received or booked their first shot.

When my 11-year-old received the notification to book a vaccination, the only thing that worried me was how much bribery my needlephobic son might strong-arm me into. Turns out, he was most anxious about being the only one not vaccinated and wanted to get his first dose as soon as possible.

Despite recent evidence that shows the vaccines are very safe for chidren five and up, would I have been more concerned if he was younger? Or if he had an underlying health issue? I can't say for sure that I wouldn't have paused for a beat.

Different concerns for different children

Family physician Dr. Madhu Jawanda says many parents in her practice agree with the vaccine for themselves and their older children, but are more hesitant with younger family members.

"I think it's more of a fear of protecting the vulnerable, the little ones," explained Jawanda. "... It's stemming from a good place in their hearts, but it's almost an irrational part."

She says some parents in her practice are worried vaccines could interfere with growth or fertility, while others are just concerned there is no long-term data for COVID jabs.

But while that fear and concern is completely understandable, there are bigger issues to worry about, she says — the effects of long COVID in children aren't known, for example, while getting vaccinated is the best way to protect not just your kids but also more vulnerable people in the community.

"There are wonderful reasons and very important reasons to get vaccinated," Jawanda says.

Offer shots in school

The unknown risks of long COVID are what made Adam MacGillivray and his wife jump at the chance to get their kindergarten-age son vaccinated.

MacGillivray, the representative for Edgewood Elementary in the Surrey District Parental Advisory Committee, believes vaccination rates among younger kids would be higher had they rolled out the program in schools.

That would have taken the burden of searching for appointments off parents, he says.

"I was hoping they'd be able to vaccinate the children at the school for the measles and hepatitis and all the other ones that they have to get," MacGillivray says.

"If you had it at the schools you'd probably have the 80 to 90 per cent rate we were hoping to see."

Sharing experiences with hesitant families

Emily Lefebvre didn't have any trouble convincing her six-year-old daughter to get vaccinated — in fact, she says, Ida was very excited.

But Lefebvre has empathy for parents who are still on the fence. She thinks honesty and sharing personal experiences are the best way forward — "just trying to be truthful with our own experiences without adding any layers of judgment," she says.

"For me that has worked well and has opened some people's eyes to it not being that much of a personal deal. But when all of society is able to take on that one thing, it becomes a much bigger, good thing."

Kids, too, can provide inspiration and encouragement. They might look to adults, but they also look to each other when overcoming fears. Lefebvre says her heart nearly burst when they ran into family friends and she realized the impact her daughter had on another child.

"We were talking with this other girl's Dad, and he was saying that because of Ida his daughter was now excited about getting her vaccine, whereas previously she was very hesitant, really scared about it," says Lefebvre.

"Seeing Ida at school, and seeing that she was healthy and it didn't hurt, that encouraged her to get the vaccine."

Parents and caregivers do everything they can to keep their kids safe. And I think for some, any doubt about the COVID-19 vaccine has led them to pause longer than others think is acceptable.

Some people just won't come around to the idea of a vaccine — but they were never going to, and I choose not to waste time or energy on them. But for those who are struggling with even the smallest risk to those they want to protect the most, let's offer empathy and support.

If people are asking questions, it quite often means they are looking for answers, and we can all help to provide those. And, just like our kids, those vaccination numbers should start growing like crazy.