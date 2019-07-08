Have kids, will travel: Get ready for takeoff with children in tow

This story is part of Amy Bell's Parental Guidance column, which airs on CBC Radio One's The Early Edition.

Holiday season is upon us and, for many brave families, that means taking off on a trip.

Before I had children, I had dreams of galloping about the world with little adventurers in tow. But my dreams of leisurely paced days and precisely planned travels were dashed fairly early on thanks to cranky babies and jet lag.

So, how do some parents manage to become the stroller champs of the Champs Elysées while I'm left feeling like I'm packing for a one-way ticket to terror-town?

Bring snacks. Lots of snacks

Any parent knows that a meltdown can happen on the way to the grocery store, but there's something especially daunting about the thought of a tantrum erupting mid-flight.

But in recent years, the travel industry has gotten very wise to the fact that having children doesn't cancel out wanderlust; parents who enjoyed travel before kids will most likely still want to see the world.

Travel manager Saneeta Boparan has seen a big shift in the industry and the ease with which families can navigate their way around the world.

"I definitely see more styles of family travel popping up," says Boparan. "Airlines are becoming more accommodating. Airports are becoming more accommodating. It's never been easier than it is now."

Worried that the trip will be ruined before you even arrive at the destination? Hunger, boredom and lack of sleep can form an unholy trinity that even the most seasoned traveller can't battle.

Arm yourself with lots of snacks (always lots of snacks), water and activities for the children.

And your work isn't done once you arrive at your destination — jet lag can wreak havoc on tiny bodies. Consider staying the first night or two close to the airport or train station so that kids can adjust to a different time zone and all the new smells and sounds.

For older children, get the excitement brewing months before you set foot on a plane by letting them research their destination. They'll be much better equipped to deal with a long flight, boredom and layovers if they know they'll soon be off on their much-anticipated adventure.

A young traveller looks out at planes parked at the Vancouver International Airport. (David Horemans/CBC)

Change the scenery, change their view of the world

You might ask: Why travel at all when we have so much natural beauty just outside our doors?

While a staycation can be an awesome way to enjoy your hometown, being immersed in another country and culture can affect children in ways that last far longer than the length of the trip.

Aaron Smith is a Vancouver-based father-of-two who has been taking his two daughters off to destinations such as Cambodia and Morocco since they were babies.

Says Smith of his kids: "They have this applied sense of unique culture … and this understanding that things are never better or worse, they're just different. They're interesting little people because they've had an interesting lens to look through."

We want our children to be conscious of the world and their place in it, and travel can be invaluable when it comes to opening their eyes to the bigger picture beyond their own country.

So, bon voyage! May your travels be smooth. And if you encounter any turbulence — whether in the air or in your family — may the mai tais be cold.