This story is part of Amy Bell's Parental Guidance column, which airs on CBC Radio One's The Early Edition.

I spent a lot of nights sleeping over with friends growing up.

While there was a lot of fun and late night bonding, there were a lot of times I felt uncomfortable and afraid, and wanted nothing but my own bed and my own parents.

My children have spent the night with their grandparents many times, but it's only been in the past couple of years that my teenage daughter has been swapping sleepovers with a very small group of her closest pals.

Many of her peers never entertain the idea of spending the night. So, are kids over the sleepover? Or are parents?

Sleepover fears

Honestly, "sleep"-over is a clear case of false adverting. They're more like "stay up and annoy everyone"-overs, and that can have lasting consequences the next day.

Natalie Romero is a parent, freelance journalist and blogger. While her family has just begun to dip its feet into the world of slumber parties, she's been very vocal about the fact that sleep is too important to her kids' — and everyone's — mental well being.

That means sleepovers have been off the table until very recently. While proper sleep is a big issues for a lot of families like Natalie's, she admits that certain fears can also play a role for a lot of parents, especially if they had a bad experience growing up.

"I've also had conversations with others parents who were put in situations they were not prepared for," says Romero.

Fear — whether real or imagined — can be a big part of many sleepovers.

Something innocuous during the day can seem terrifying at night to a nervous child. Perhaps an older sibling will expose a child to something they aren't mature enough to handle. Games of truth or dare can get intense, and so can horror movies.

In some cases, something far more tragic can happen that will shape a child well into adulthood. That fear is something a lot of parents grapple with, and simply choose to not deal with many times.

Learning to feel secure

However, sleepovers can teach kids a lot about independence, navigating social expectations and bonding with friends.

And as much as I want my kids to always know they are safe at our home, parenting coach and early childhood educator Julie Romanovski says that it's important they can also feel safe and secure once they walk out the door.

"There are other places that are good to feel secure in," says Romanovski. "And I love that part because, I think, there are not that many."

I will always sleep better when my kids are just steps away in their own beds, but I want them to experience as much as possible and learn to spread their wings. My family is learning to embrace the particular joys, chaos and independence a sleep over with friends can bring.

Sure, I'll bend the rules for lights-out and sugary snacks before bed, but I won't budge on my rule that I have to know and trust everyone in the house they are staying at, and that my kids know they can call in a heartbeat and I'll be there.

Hopefully, this will make sure my kids — even when they are no longer kids — know they never have to sleep over anywhere unless they truly want to.