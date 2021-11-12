This story is part of Amy Bell's Parental Guidance column, which airs on CBC Radio One's The Early Edition.

I've always been fairly transparent with my kids when it comes to worries about climate change, but as West Coast kids they've always been slightly removed from how serious it has been.

This past summer was a serious dose of reality for them when it comes to the state of the world. Not only were they seeing and feeling the effects of the extreme heat and forest fires up close, but they were coming to these realizations during a pandemic.

It's been a lot: a lot of questions and a lot of worry. And a lot of parents are feeling the same.

So, how can we raise conscious kids who aren't overwhelmed?

It needs to start with the basics. Kids, especially younger ones, need to feel a connection to their surroundings and a reason to fight for it.

For Mira Oreck, that means encouraging a deep relationship with the planet.

"We always talk about animals. We're vegetarians and we talk about why. We spend a lot of time in the forest and on the beaches," says Oreck.

"So that's on the positive side. It's something that's been foundational for him."

Kids are not alone when it comes to saving the world

But Oreck is also very mindful of not placing too much pressure or responsibility on her children. Just as they feel connected to the Earth, they also need to feel that bond with their community to lift them up and support their efforts, she says.

Iona Bonamis also knows the importance of community. Her children have watched her set up a zero waste station in her yard for neighbours to drop off their recycling.

She even launched a business that helps people and their homes become more ecologically sound. She is determined to raise what she calls "good stewards of the environment."

While her oldest son so far appears unfazed by what he hears and sees about the environment, she wants to make sure he always feels hopeful.

"When he talks about it at home, he's very matter of fact," says Bonamis. "We do try to explain that there are things happening that can be scary but there are things we can do. We really try to empower them so they don't feel paralyzed or lost."

Hope is just as important as action

But the state of the world can be very scary for kids of any any age, and things can feel very hopeless.

It can be very difficult for people to process so much negative information over a prolonged period of time, and these climate emergencies in the midst of a pandemic have challenged everyone.

Psychiatrist Christine Korol wants kids to be involved and active with environmental causes, but warns that younger children might need to be shielded from some truths.

"The little guys, the kindergartners and Grade 1s, it's probably too much for them to hear things that are too scary," explains Koral, director of the Vancouver Anxiety Centre.

"You want to limit the radio stories and the TV being on. Give them context, and let them be connected to nature."

But Koral is also very quick to point out that we do need to have faith and hope, and there is still a chance we can learn to work together to save the world. And, all things considered, we are still very lucky.

"There have been existential threats as long as there have been humans," says Koral. "We've been quite protected from that. I think as far as times on Earth, I'd still pick this one."

I wouldn't blame younger generations if they decided to curl up on the couch and become paralyzed with grief and fear. But they can't. And more importantly, they won't.

Our children and their friends are fierce and determined people who have shown more resilience and mindfulness in their short lives than many adults ever have. What we face collectively on this planet is terrifying — but I believe it's possible to turn things around and let hope in, and that's in large part due to the children we are raising.

Give them the tools, give them the information and give them hope and support when things seem particularly dire. And then please get out of their way because we've made a big enough mess and they truly might have the answers we need.