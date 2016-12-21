This story is part of Amy Bell's Parental Guidance column, which airs on CBC Radio One's The Early Edition.

It's the most wonderful time of the year. A time where families gather and share gifts, laughter and keep time-honoured traditions alive.

It is also, if memory serves me correctly, the time of year when I lose my mind trying to make sure that everything is perfect while performing great feats of organization and child wrangling.

Whether you celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa or Festivus, this time of year is all about celebrating the season and spending time with the people we love. So why does decking the halls make it seem like the walls are closing in?

For me, it's the weight of expectations. Things that my parents did, I feel I should carry on and do for my own children. But I also want to make my own, new traditions — and that takes a lot of time that I don't always feel I have.

I want my kids to have a magical time — days filled with excitement, adventure and laughter — but I turn into a bit of a Grinch if they object to actually doing the things I've planned.

But a lot of people do embrace the tradition and I wanted to know why it felt so important to them.

For Bowen Island father-of-two Shahar Rabi, traditions are a very important way for his children to feel connected to their histories. Rabi, whose family celebrates both Christmas and Hanukkah, also embraces traditions as a way to slow down and not add more work.

"Part of the holidays are about stopping, not doing more," says Rabi. "Part of the holidays is about moving from the mundane to the sacred."

Christmas vacation

But what if it all still feels overwhelming? Can you make like a blizzard and blow town? Absolutely!

Traditions are supposed to fill your heart and soul with comfort. If that's not what's happening, why don't you pull the plug?

That's exactly what Aussie transplant Jacqueline Sheppet and her family did. They decided to get away from all the trappings of traditional Christmas and leave town every year — and Sheppet thinks it's brought them closer to understanding the true meaning of the season.

"We're still very much aware of the day … we're just expressing it in a way that I think is more authentic to what it should be," says Sheppet.

But there are a lot of reasons for not throwing in the towel on traditions — and while I'm tempted to book a flight to Hawaii, there are too many things I genuinely love and cherish about this time of year.

However, I've decided to take a time-out from a lot of holiday hijinx this year— I'm clearing the Christmas clutter, in a way. I may have a drawer full of socks that haven't had a mate for three years but I am going to Marie Kondo the heck out of the season!

If an activity doesn't spark joy, or has become obscured under layers of stress and resentment, it's gone. I'll pour out an eggnog in its honour!

I hope that some of you do the same. Take stock and honour the things and people that really do bring you happiness. Do what makes you feel all warm and fuzzy with the ones who fill your heart — and have a truly happy holiday.