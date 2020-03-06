This story is part of Amy Bell's Parental Guidance column, which airs on CBC Radio One's The Early Edition.

I've never been the one to get the kids up and ready for school — working morning radio means I'm out of the house long before they even wake up. So when I pick them up, I'm often surprised — and slightly horrified — by the way they're dressed.

I made a point when both my children were very young to encourage them to choose their own clothes, and I've embraced many sartorial quirks as a result.

But lately, my son has been growing his thick, curly hair long and wild while cultivating a style I can only describe as "rock star/ragamuffin chic." Do I think he's the most handsome and adorable boy alive? Yes! So why do I find myself constantly tucking his hair behind his ears or asking if he'd like to find a shirt that isn't emblazoned with a heavy metal album cover?

More than meets the eye

So much of our perception of people and the world we live in is influenced by what we see. And, even though we always say, "Don't judge a book by its cover," all too often that's still what we do. We constantly attribute characteristics to people based on how they look — so I worry my "messy" child will be viewed as a messy person.

Renae Regehr is a registered clinical counsellor and the founder of Free To Be Talks, a non-profit organization that promotes positive body image to youth, parents, and educators.

Regehr has worked hard to de-program a lifetime of messages about her appearance, and knows that in this day and age — especially when kids are exposed to so many images that impact how they feel about themselves — we need to fight our urge to only embrace what we are told is attractive.

"We actually end up conflating beauty, attractiveness ... with things like success, friendship, opportunity. Again, that's been reflected back to us our entire lives." says Regehr.

Pick your battles

But where do we draw the line between basic hygiene and personal flare? For most parents it's about picking battles and not imposing our own styles or biases simply because that's our first urge.

Have they recently showered and brushed their teeth? Maybe that's enough some days?

Jenn Honey is mom to a delightful nine-year-old girl, Bowen. And while it's been only recently that Bowen's expressed any desire in styling her own outfits, it's made Jenn realize that as long as her daughter is actually dressed, she shouldn't really get involved.

"Am I doing this because it drives me nuts or because there's actually a reason?" asks Honey. "Is it about me or about her? Because if it's about me, I have to shut my mouth."

I think you can teach children a lot about the different situations they'll face, and how sometimes dressing appropriately is one small way society ticks. Whether that means dressing for the elements or jazzing things up for a formal event, we all have ways to signal we understand the weight of a given situation.

But children can still express how they want to be seen within those confines, Do I sometimes wish my son would tame his wild mane and put on something without a stain or a hole? Absolutely. But that's my issue, not his.

I worry too much about people judging him, and worry just as much — perhaps even more — about people judging me.

I need to look beyond that dirty nest of hair and the torn pants and see a kid who's comfortable and adventurous and secure in the world. Hopefully others will follow suit.

So, messy hair? I don't care — or at least, I'm trying.