This story is part of Amy Bell's Parental Guidance column, which airs on CBC Radio One's The Early Edition.

I must confess to a lifelong love of Halloween.

Did I once shave my husband's leg hair and glue it to my chest to complete our Siegfried and Roy costumes? I absolutely did.

Was my first child born on Halloween night? Yes! That shows commitment.

But judging by the lack of decorations that usually explode from most porches in my neighbourhood at this time of year, I'm a bit worried that Halloween 2021 has fizzled out like a wet roman candle.

Turns out there are still plenty of fellow Halloween enthusiasts out there.

Tom Gallos and his family are all in when it comes to this time of year. They kick off a month of fun on Oct. 1 and his kids are fully involved in helping with homemade costumes and embracing the spirit of the season for all 31 days.

There have been COVID-19 modifications this year and last, of course, but Gallos and his family have embraced those, as well.

"My sister lives in Maple Ridge, so for the last couple years we've been going over there and doing a Halloween sleepover, which involves decking out the backyard, mazes, activities," says Gallos. "The kids just love it."

And while Tom understands that some parents might be hesitant to get out there with their kids this year, he feels like trick-or-treating — outside and distanced from others — is one of the safer activities they could be doing right now.

A little fear can be fun

However, there are still some families who are planning to turn off the porch lights and forgo the usual shenanigans this year. This whole pandemic has been a marathon of nerves and concerns, and Halloween might just be too much.

Child psychotherapist Sonja Latifpour hopes some worried parents might consider stepping out of their anxiety bubble for the night. Halloween can also be a great time to help children navigate feelings of fear and anxiety, which is really important to their development, she says.

"Anytime you can lead the child through the fear is another practice run in facing things that are scary," Latifpour says. "And what better way to do it than in something that is thrilling, like Halloween or scary stories?"

There are a lot more ways to get scared in a good way this year that were missing last Halloween when restrictions were tighter.

Cougar Creek's House of Horrors is back in action this year to frighten your face off. The Surrey attraction is serious when it comes to scaring you — and also about pandemic precautions.

Heather Gibbons, part of Cougar Creek's management team, thinks this is the perfect year to take it all in.

"There is so little that's been in our control these last couple years," says Gibbons. "This is somewhat in your control. You can't control what you will see or who will be chasing you — still, you've gone in there willingly and its a completely different sort of atmosphere."

Candy and costumes are king

Cougar Creek isn't the place for younger members of the family, but Halloween night itself is enough to keep them happy.

I'm lucky to have two of the cutest neighbours in the city, and trust me, Lily, seven, and her little brother Cass, age five, are more than ready for the night. Lily has her "scary lady" costume ready to go, and the force will be strong for Cass when he steps out as Darth Vader.

As for their favourite activity?

"I like trick-or-treating and tricking-or-treating" says Lily.

"The costumes and eating candy" top Cass's list.

While this pandemic is still scary, I'm hoping we all can embrace the fun fear that comes with Halloween and celebrate everything the night brings.

So let's festoon those candy shoots and carve those pumpkins and dress in ridiculous costumes. It might be the most normal you and your kids have felt in a while. And honestly, I've bought so much candy I'm worried what might happen if I'm forced to eat it all myself.