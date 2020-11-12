This story is part of Amy Bell's Parental Guidance column, which airs on CBC Radio One's The Early Edition.

Christmas is quickly approaching, and it's another holiday season of mixed emotions and plans that have once again been thrown into turmoil thanks to COVID variants, flooded homes and washed-out highways.

But amid this there's some hope that the hardships we've endured for almost two years has given us a newfound appreciation for what's important at this time of year.

No taking for granted

Despite the pandemic and the recent weather events, this holiday season does feel a bit more "normal." Many people are vaccinated and they finally feel safe gathering with friends and family, and embracing all the season has to offer.

For Christina Myers, there were far too many risks last year to even think about gathering with family. But now, they're looking forward to being under the same roof once again.

"Our plan this year, for the first holiday event we've had in 18 months, is to have a big dinner," says Myers. "It will be all of the siblings and the spouses and all of the kids, because by that time all of them will have had their first shot."

Myers says she's not taking anything for granted this year. The pandemic has taught her to really appreciate and value the people and things that she sorely missed.

"You don't know what you've got till it's gone," she says.

A chance for change

Personally, I felt like last Christmas was the first one in decades in which I really enjoyed my time off. Without over-committing myself to social events or overspending on a million gifts, it felt simple and special.

Now we have a little bit more freedom, many are looking at this holiday season with a fresh perspective.

"Last year was such a reset. When I look back on it, it was so nice," says Akash Sablock, whose family feel rejuvenated for the season ahead.

"It's inspiring almost. Everything we are doing this year seems like the first time. I just seems all brand new."

If you're thinking of new traditions to include in your fresh Christmas outlook, Katherine White, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, suggests thinking more sustainably.

From eliminating the massive amounts of wrapping paper that end up in landfills each December, to making gifts for those we love instead of racking up credit-card debt, this could be the year to break old — and wasteful — holiday habits, says White, who researches what can motivate consumers to make more sustainable choices.

She says the current supply chain issue and the extreme weather we've experienced due to climate change are having an influence on people's thinking.

"It could be kind of an impetus to think about if there are other ways to celebrate some of the traditions we want to honour," she says.

And don't worry if Santa goes a little light with the presents this year — White says that can actually be better.

"There is research that shows people experience more happiness and more satisfaction with experiences, especially over time, compared to material goods," she says.

This year will not be perfect — it never is — and the holidays are a hard enough time for many, regardless of pandemics and catastrophic weather.

But if there is a renewed sense of hope, and a sense of scaling back on who or what doesn't bring us joy, then let that be a gift that keeps on giving.

I hope there is magic for everyone, however you spend the holidays, because we all need a little bit of that right now — and plenty of eggnog and hot chocolate.

Happy holidays!