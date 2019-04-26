Parent portal recommends top summer day camp choices in Lower Mainland
Camps have improved hygiene protocols for COVID-19, says website publisher
The Phase 3 of British Columbia's reopening means parents still cannot send their children to overnight camps, but there are lots of daytime experience options available for youth to make this summer fun and meaningful says a popular parenting website.
Parental resources portal VancouverMom.ca recommends a list of 11 summer camps in Metro Vancouver that have pandemic protocols in place.
The portal's publisher Christine Pilkington admits that some parents may be concerned about their children's exposure to the coronavirus once their social bubbles are expanded, but she believes the summer camps' hygiene protocols are adequate.
"They want to maintain their reputation, and they want to make sure they're providing safe environments," Pilkington told CBC's On The Coast. "If the camp is open, they're taking good measures in order to maintain the safety of your child."
Reach out to camps
Pilkington also suggested parents contact other camps to see whether they're operating for the summer.
"Because [COVID-19] had forced all of these camps to close just before the spring break, some of them might not have the resources to be able to advertise and get the word out as maybe they had in previous years," she said "Reach out to them and see if they have the [pandemic] protocols."
'Summer Bucket List'
VancouverMom.ca also compiles a "Summer Bucket List" of activities for parents to do with their children, which includes visiting popular tourist attractions such as Vancouver Aquarium, Museum of Vancouver and Vancouver Art Gallery.
"It's time now to actually patron[ize] some of these attractions, which are usually overrun by tourists and maybe you wouldn't want to go unless you had Grandma visiting from Ontario," said Pilkington.
Here is the list of 11 summer day camps VancouverMom.ca is recommending:
With files from On The Coast
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.