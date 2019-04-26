Parent portal recommends top summer day camp choices in Lower Mainland

The Phase 3 of British Columbia's reopening means parents still cannot send their children to overnight camps, but there are lots of daytime experience options available for youth to make this summer fun and meaningful says a popular parenting website.

Parental resources portal VancouverMom.ca recommends a list of 11 summer camps in Metro Vancouver that have pandemic protocols in place.

The portal's publisher Christine Pilkington admits that some parents may be concerned about their children's exposure to the coronavirus once their social bubbles are expanded, but she believes the summer camps' hygiene protocols are adequate.

"They want to maintain their reputation, and they want to make sure they're providing safe environments," Pilkington told CBC's On The Coast. "If the camp is open, they're taking good measures in order to maintain the safety of your child."

Reach out to camps

Pilkington also suggested parents contact other camps to see whether they're operating for the summer.

"Because [COVID-19] had forced all of these camps to close just before the spring break, some of them might not have the resources to be able to advertise and get the word out as maybe they had in previous years," she said "Reach out to them and see if they have the [pandemic] protocols."

The Vancouver Aquarium is one of the 'Summer Bucket List' destinations compiled by parental resources portal VancouverMom.ca. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

'Summer Bucket List'

VancouverMom.ca also compiles a " Summer Bucket List " of activities for parents to do with their children, which includes visiting popular tourist attractions such as Vancouver Aquarium, Museum of Vancouver and Vancouver Art Gallery.

"It's time now to actually patron[ize] some of these attractions, which are usually overrun by tourists and maybe you wouldn't want to go unless you had Grandma visiting from Ontario," said Pilkington.

Here is the list of 11 summer day camps VancouverMom.ca is recommending: