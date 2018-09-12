Parcel arriving in the mail explodes in hands of B.C. man

A homeowner in Port Alice, B.C., was seriously hurt when a package that arrived through the mail exploded this week.

Mounties say the package exploded when the man opened it at his home on Tuesday. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators in the small Vancouver Island town believe the incident was targeted, and they're asking anyone with information to contact the Port Hardy RCMP at 250-949- 6335.