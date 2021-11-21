Paramedics rush 10 people to hospital following B.C. bus crash

B.C. Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) says 10 people were rushed to hospital Saturday after a semi-trailer and a coach bus collided along Highway 16 west of McBride B.C. near the Alberta border.

BCEHS says calls were made to 911 around 1:20 p.m. PT for a multi-vehicle incident north of McBride near the Goat River Bridge.

Social media posts from the scene appear to show a vehicle on fire on the snowy roadway.

Sheldon Buis<br>157upmont9hmge52 ·<br>Hwy 16 shut down north of McBride at Goat ish area. <a href="https://t.co/YAQMN0UmLL">pic.twitter.com/YAQMN0UmLL</a> —@Rodeshow1

Multiple ambulances rushed to the scene from Prince George, said BCEHS.

Ten patients were taken to hospital. Nine were taken by ground and one, who was in serious condition, was flown by helicopter.

BCEHS said the nine patients were in stable condition.

More injuries

Another three people went from the scene of incident on their own for treatment in hospital, according to BCEHS.

DriveBC said that Highway 16 is currently closed in both directions 39 kilometres west of McBride. It estimates the roadway will reopen around 2 a.m. Sunday.