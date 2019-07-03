Paramedics and their patients rushed to hospital after ambulance hit by stolen truck in Prince George
Officials say 6 people were injured. All are in stable condition.
Two paramedics and the two patients they were transporting were rushed to hospital Wednesday morning after their ambulance was hit by a stolen pickup truck on Highway 97 in Prince George, according to emergency officials.
RCMP say three people fled from the stolen truck after the crash and were tracked down by police dogs. A third vehicle, a truck pulling a trailer, was also struck in the crash.
In total, 6 people were injured. The RCMP say their injuries are not life threatening.
B.C. Emergency Health Services spokesperson Shannon Miller says the victims are in stable condition.
RCMP investigators say they believe the driver of the stolen truck may have been impaired and speeding.
They say the truck was driven through a ditch on Highway 97 and struck the median barrier, before colliding with the ambulance. The ambulance then struck the truck and trailer.
DriveBC says Highway 97 has been closed in both directions, in the area of the Queensway on-ramp between Ferry Avenue and Upland Street. There is a detour in effect.
RCMP say the route will be closed for several hours while investigators gather evidence.
