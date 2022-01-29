Protest congestion can affect emergency response, paramedics warn

As hundreds of vehicles snarled traffic in downtown Vancouver on Saturday to support a cross-Canada protest against vaccine mandates, one paramedic worried he wasn't going to get a tiny patient to hospital in time.

"I had a six-month-old having anaphylaxis … very, very serious, and unfortunately our response and our transport was slowed down because of this," said the paramedic.

"And I know I'm not the only one."

CBC News has granted the paramedic anonymity over fears he could be fired for speaking out.

He said he respects people's right to protest and gather but the congestion on the roads Saturday made it difficult for people like him to do their jobs.

"The challenge was that every single road artery in and out of the city was blocked," he said. "It didn't matter which way we went ... even with lights and sirens trying to clear the way."

'It broke my heart'

Anaphylaxis is a severe, potentially life-threatening allergic reaction that requires urgent treatment.

The paramedic said he eventually made it to hospital in time and the baby received the care they needed to recover.

He said for the most part people weren't disrespectful or intentionally trying to get in the way of his ambulance, but the stress of potentially not getting to hospital in time was excruciating.

"This job is challenging enough. It was a brutal feeling," he said. "The patient comes first and I couldn't do that. Honestly, it broke my heart. I'm still having a hard time with it."

The protest in Vancouver on Saturday was held in solidarity with the thousands of protesters who arrived in Ottawa on the weekend to protest vaccine mandates and COVID-19 restrictions, in what's been dubbed the Freedom Convoy.

Similar rallies took place in Kelowna, Prince George and Victoria on Saturday.

​​Police in Vancouver and Victoria said other than traffic congestion throughout the cities, there were no issues and all convoy participants obeyed all rules of the road.

In Ottawa on Sunday honking and cheering continued as thousands of protesters gathered near Parliament Hill.

The union that represents paramedics in B.C. said experiences like that of the Vancouver paramedic on Saturday are unsettling.

"I've heard the challenges around the province obviously, from paramedics and dispatchers," said Troy Clifford, the president of Ambulance Paramedics of B.C.

Clifford wants people organizing and taking part in protests, rallies or convoys to consider how their actions might affect others, like those being rushed to hospital.

"I think that messaging needs to get out when you're thinking of all the consequences of your protests or your messaging — it may have consequences on others."

Ambulance Paramedics of B.C. said it heard of no serious negative health outcomes as a result of Saturday's convoys.

In September, another Vancouver paramedic said they had a close call getting a patient who was bleeding severely from an industrial accident to St. Paul's Hospital when protests against mandatory COVID-19 vaccines and vaccine passports were taking place.

WATCH | Protest organizer says convoy kept eye out for emergency vehicles:

B.C. convoy organizer says participants respected emergency vehicles Duration 2:18 Mike Slemko was one of the organizers of the convoy on Vancouver Island on Saturday and said that steps were taken to make sure law enforcement was aware of the plans and routes the convoys were taking. 2:18

'We are making way'

Mike Slemko, one of the organizers of the protest on Vancouver Island on Saturday, said steps were taken to make sure law enforcement was aware of the plans and routes the convoys were taking.

He said everyone legitimately involved with the convoys were in communication with each other and kept an eye out for emergency vehicles needing access.

"So if there is an emergency vehicle coming near the convoy, we are all on top of that and we are making way for them to move," he said.

He advises anyone wanting to join rallies, protests or convoys to contact organizers and make sure plans are in place that respect the ability for emergency responders to do their jobs.