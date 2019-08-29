Paraglider suffers life-threatening injuries after fall from Stawamus Chief
Police say it appears the man was paragliding off the Stawamus Chief before his wing went into a spin
Squamish RCMP say a 40-year-old paraglider suffered life-threatening injuries after launching from the Stawamus Chief and falling into Howe Sound in the area of a log boom on Thursday morning.
The 40-year-old man was rescued from the water by Squamish Fire Rescue and a police boat before being taken to a Lower Mainland hospital by air ambulance, according to a statement from the RCMP.
Police say it appears the man was paragliding off the Stawamus Chief before his wing went into a spin and he fell into the log boom just west of his launch point.
"The quick actions of the employees from the log sort, along with marine staff, Squamish Fire, Squamish BC Ambulance, and Squamish RCMP were essential to providing an extremely quick response to this serious situation," said RCMP Sgt. Sascha Banks in the statement.
Banks added that it's been a difficult summer season for emergency and search and rescue teams in the Stawamus Chief area.
Two climbers died after falling from the Chief in June and August.
