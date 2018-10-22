Skip to Main Content
Skydiver killed in B.C. Interior
New

Skydiver killed in B.C. Interior

The U.S. resident was found dead Saturday.

U.S. resident died Saturday

CBC News ·
RCMP were called after a skydiver fell to his death in Westwold, B.C., on Saturday. (RCMP)

A U.S. resident has been killed in a skydiving accident in the B.C. Interior.

The man died after skydiving over the community of Westwold, between Kamloops and Vernon, on Saturday.

RCMP were called just before 7 p.m. PT. A statement said officers found the skydiver dead at a private property in the 5100 block of Highway 97.

RCMP, the B.C. Coroners Service and the Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

Read more from CBC British Columbia

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us