Skydiver killed in B.C. Interior

A U.S. resident has been killed in a skydiving accident in the B.C. Interior.

The man died after skydiving over the community of Westwold, between Kamloops and Vernon, on Saturday.

RCMP were called just before 7 p.m. PT. A statement said officers found the skydiver dead at a private property in the 5100 block of Highway 97.

RCMP, the B.C. Coroners Service and the Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

