Family sues fish-and-chips shop for footbridge collapse
Three members of the Zanotto family were crossing to Pajo's floating restaurant in Steveston when the bridge buckled and fell.

The footbridge to Pajo's Fish and Chips floating restaurant in Steveston collapsed in July 2017. It has since been rebuilt. (Google street view)

Three members of the same family are suing a Steveston fish and chips shop, the Canadian government and the Steveston Harbour Authority for injuries suffered in a footbridge collapse two years ago.

According to a claim filed in B.C. Supreme Court, Franco, Tina and Tatiana Zanotto were crossing over to Pajo's floating restaurant on July 9, 2017, when the bridge buckled and fell almost five metres into the water.

The claim alleges negligence on the part of all three defendants, including failure to inspect, failure to test structural integrity, failure to maintain, failure to repair, failure to communicate with each other, failure to determine load limits and failure to post load limits.

According to the documents, the Pajo's location is owned by the Minister of Fisheries and Oceans and leased to the Steveston Harbour Authority, which sub-leases to the restaurant.

The Zanottos all claim to have suffered multiple injuries, loss of earnings and earnings capacity.

Damages sought do not specify a dollar figure. 

No responses have been filed and none of the allegations have been tested in court.

