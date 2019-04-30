Paintings salvaged after fire at Surrey's Crescent Beach Gallery

Fire crews helped save dozens of paintings at a pop-up gallery after a fire broke out at a rental space in Surrey on Monday.

Surrey fire service assistant chief Chris Keon said they received a call about a two-alarm fire at 11:19 a.m. at Beecher Place, a rental hall where people commonly hold events.

Carla Maskall is an artist who displays her works at Crescent Beach Gallery, which operates in the space. She said she hopped on her bike to head to the gallery on Monday morning, and as she approached, she saw the fire truck.

"I saw the fire truck and thought, 'I hope it's not the gallery,' but of course, it was," she said.

"The doors were closed and it was full of smoke."

She said she gave her key to the firemen so they could get inside, and that they saved all her pieces.

Apart from the smell of smoke and a bit of soot, they're not damaged.

"I was just worried about getting smoke in the paintings. The paintings, they mostly just smell like smoke. No water damage, thank god," she said.

Maskall said she had about 30 pieces displayed in the gallery. They were supposed to be removed from the space Monday afternoon.

While she said she was devastated by her bad luck, she's relieved they weren't lost entirely.

"I was already crying just thinking about losing them," she said.

Maskall said two other artists had paintings displayed in the gallery, and that their paintings also smell of smoke but are otherwise undamaged.

No one was injured in the fire, which Keon said started in the kitchen.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but is not considered suspicious.