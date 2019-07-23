A Vancouver park bench painted by a woman in memory of her dead partner will be allowed to stay until December, after the city threatened to remove it last month.

Julia Goudkova held back tears as the park board unanimously agreed to a motion Monday night to effectively keep the bench in place.

"I definitely have mixed emotions," she said. "I'm definitely relieved that the bench will be remaining until December."

Goudkova's partner, Colin Mackay, died in a motorcycle accident in July 2015.

She spent a week in June sanding, priming and painting his memorial bench in Kitsilano Beach Park as a way to celebrate him, but the City of Vancouver threatened to remove it, saying it was considered graffiti and vandalism.

A woman runs past the painted memorial bench at Kits Beach Park in Vancouver. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

Goudkova says she hopes the painted bench will be allowed to stay past December.

"I'm optimistic ... but not knowing the fate is a little bit... unnerving," she said.

The park board motion also asked staff to look into enhancements that don't include paint or other coatings that might affect the wood.