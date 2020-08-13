B.C. giving workers 3 paid days off for absences related to COVID-19

B.C. is going to begin giving all workers in the province up to three days of paid sick leave if they have to miss work due to COVID-19.

Labour Minister Harry Bains introduced the legislation on Tuesday. The new program includes part- and full-time workers who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or who need time off in order to self-isolate.

A statement said employers will be required to pay workers their full wages. The government will reimburse employers without an existing sick-leave program up to $200 per day for each worker absent.

WorkSafeBC will begin administering the program in June. It will be in effect until Dec. 31.

Bains and Premier John Horgan are speaking about the new legislation at 11:15 a.m. PT. CBC News will livestream the news conference.

'Fill in the gaps'

Horgan said last month the province wanted to create its own sick-leave program to "fill in the gaps" not covered by the federal government's temporary Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit (CRSB).

The CRSB was designed to support to people who miss work due to COVID-19, but critics and workers' advocates have said the program is a patchwork solution that doesn't make up for a lack of paid sick days.

In B.C., workplaces can be ordered to close if three or more employees test positive for COVID-19.

At least 39 businesses were shut down over two weeks in early April after evidence of COVID-19 transmission in the workplace, the vast majority of which were located in the Lower Mainland.

Twenty-nine of those were in the Fraser Health region, including five restaurants, four gyms, kitchen furnishing stores, retail stores, a farm, manufacturing plants, a resort and a Service B.C. location.

Roughly 300 cases of COVID-19 detected in February and March were linked to workplace clusters in Vancouver Coastal Health, according to provincial data. Those cases represented approximately 3.6 per cent of the total 8,291 cases recorded in the health region during that time frame.