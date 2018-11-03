Skip to Main Content
Pacific storm brings weather warnings across B.C.

Pacific storm brings weather warnings across B.C.

Environment Canada says there will be heavy rain, snow and strong winds for several regions.

Environment Canada says there will be heavy rain, snow and strong winds for several regions

CBC News ·
Up to 60 millimetres of rain could fall in parts of Metro Vancouver overnight Saturday. (@wenke2014/Twitter)

Environment Canada has issued several weather warnings for regions across B.C. as the agency says a Pacific storm is being fuelled by subtropical moisture.

A rainfall warning is in effect for several areas along the South Coast.

Up to 60 millimetres of rain is expected over Howe Sound and parts of Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, including Abbotsford overnight Saturday and into Sunday morning.

Rain is expected to ease Sunday morning according to Environment Canada.

The agency is warning that heavy downpours can cause flash flooding

On Friday, crews at Grouse Mountain in North Vancouver cleaned up mud from a parking lot after heavy rainfall triggered a slide.

Environment Canada has also issued snowfall warnings for areas of B.C. Peace region, the north west, Kootenays and Southern Interior.

Strong winds are also expected along the western portions of Vancouver Island, the Southern Gulf Island and Greater Victoria as part of the storm.

A B.C. highway camera on Highway 4 at Sutton Pass between Ucluelet, Tofino and Port Alberni on Vancouver Island shows wet conditions with low visibility on Nov. 3, 2018. (DriveBC)

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|