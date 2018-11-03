Pacific storm brings weather warnings across B.C.

Environment Canada has issued several weather warnings for regions across B.C. as the agency says a Pacific storm is being fuelled by subtropical moisture.

A rainfall warning is in effect for several areas along the South Coast.

Up to 60 millimetres of rain is expected over Howe Sound and parts of Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, including Abbotsford overnight Saturday and into Sunday morning.

Rain is expected to ease Sunday morning according to Environment Canada.

Some big waves on the 5:05pm ferry to Cortes Island. Let the winter storm season begin! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/bcstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#bcstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/94ZB2uDVvM">pic.twitter.com/94ZB2uDVvM</a> —@greyhame23

The agency is warning that heavy downpours can cause flash flooding.

On Friday, crews at Grouse Mountain in North Vancouver cleaned up mud from a parking lot after heavy rainfall triggered a slide.

Environment Canada has also issued snowfall warnings for areas of B.C. Peace region, the north west, Kootenays and Southern Interior.

Strong winds are also expected along the western portions of Vancouver Island, the Southern Gulf Island and Greater Victoria as part of the storm.