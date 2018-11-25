Man arrested after fires set at athletics centre, Camosun College building in Saanich B.C.

An important facility in Saanich B.C. for many of Canada's best athletes is closed after a fire was intentionally set in the building early Sunday morning.

Due to unexpected circumstances, the PISE facility will be closed for the day today, November 25, 2018. Updates on when the building will re-open will be posted in due course. Thanks for understanding —@PISEworld

Police say they have arrested a 30-year-old Victoria man following fires at the Pacific Institute for Sports Excellence (PISE) and another building on the adjacent Camosun College Interurban campus called the Centre for Business and Access building (CBA).

PISE provides facilities and programming for high-level athletes but also for community members including children and youth.

"It's home to many of our country's world-class athletes who come here to train and to work," said Dan Wood, the deputy chief of operations for the Saanich Fire Department .

Firefighters responded to the first fire at PISE just after 2 a.m. PT on Sunday. While they were extinguishing it, crews were alerted to another alarm from the other building. Firefighters found a small fire burning inside, and police arrested a suspect at the scene.

Last night, PSD Max teamed up with <a href="https://twitter.com/SaanichPDPatrol?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SaanichPDPatrol</a> to arrest a male who was believed to have broken into two buildings which he then set on fire. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Gooddog?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Gooddog</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Teamwork?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Teamwork</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YYJ?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YYJ</a> <a href="https://t.co/cM3tqF6G2L">pic.twitter.com/cM3tqF6G2L</a> —@SaanichPDK9

Const. Matt Cawsey wrote in a release that several charges including break and enter, arson, mischief and theft are being recommended and that the suspect remains in custody.

Wood said it appeared that someone had set boxes and poster boards from the lobby of the CBA building on fire.

The second fire was relatively small.

As for the PISE, the damage was much more extensive. A reception area was set on fire where there were computers, desk and chairs. There is smoke and water damage in the PISE building and it's unclear when it will reopen.

Thanks to <a href="https://twitter.com/uvic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@uvic</a> PISE paid members can use their facilities at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CARSA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CARSA</a> on Monday, Nov. 26 and Tuesday, Nov. 27. Paid <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/members?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#members</a> will need to present their current membership card and sign a waiver. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yyj?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yyj</a> —@PISEworld

'Certainly dangerous'

The deliberately set fires follow six others set on Halloween night in an area spanning Saanich and Victoria.

Wood says arson is a needless crime.

"You know it is reckless and it puts not only our citizens and their properties at risk, it also puts our firefighters at risk that respond to these," he said. "There's not reason for that type of behaviour, it's certainly dangerous."