Federal government announces closure of most Pacific herring fisheries
Herring an important food source for salmon populations, which are at risk
Most commercial fisheries for Pacific herring on the West Coast have been closed with the exception of harvests by First Nations for food and ceremonial purposes.
Fisheries Minister Joyce Murray says in a statement that this "cautious" approach to Pacific herring management is based on recently intensified risks to wild salmon.
Pacific herring are an important food source for salmon, sea birds, marine mammals and other fish.
Murray says herring are vital to the health of the ecosystem and stocks are in a fragile state, so an effort must be made to "protect and regenerate this important forage species."
She says the harvesting of Pacific herring will be reduced to a 10 per cent rate in the Strait of Georgia, with a maximum total allowable catch of 7,850 tonnes.
The statement says the decision was taken with the aim of providing sustainable fishing opportunities and increasing stock, while considering the decline of wild salmon, and the impacts of the recent floods and landslides on fish habitats in B.C.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?