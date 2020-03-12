Attendee at major dental conference in Vancouver tests positive for COVID-19

Vancouver Coastal Health is warning people who were at last week's Pacific Dental Conference that one of the attendees has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Pacific Dental Conference, which takes place each year at the Vancouver Conference Centre, bills itself as "one of the largest dental conferences in North America," with more than 14,000 attendees as well as exhibitors, speakers and staff.

The health authority says the infected person attended the conference on March 6 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. PT.

The person is recovering at home, Vancouver Coastal Health said, and there is no ongoing risk to the community or the Vancouver Convention Centre.

The risk to participants is extremely low, according to public health officials. Vancouver Coastal Health said there is no need to self-isolate, but anyone who attended should monitor themselves for symptoms and call 811 if they develop any.

The symptoms of COVID-19 include: