B.C. to limit sales of diabetes drug Ozempic to non-Canadians as demand soars amid weight-loss claims
Province has been investigating why almost 10% of prescriptions for drug in B.C. were filled for U.S. citizens
The province of British Columbia says it's planning to restrict how much Ozempic can be sold to non-Canadian citizens as American demand for the diabetes drug surges, driven by social media "influencers" speaking about weight loss benefits.
Health Minister Adrian Dix on Tuesday said a provincial analysis found 15 per cent of Ozempic sales in the first two months of the year went to U.S. residents — a worryingly high rate, he said, considering data showed Americans counted for less than 0.5 per cent of sales for other drugs.
"This is concerning and, in my view, it has to stop ... the purpose of protecting Ozempic access in British Columbia is not to turn around and export it back to the United States," Dix said during a news conference.
"It is necessary to take some action to ensure that patients in British Columbia get access and continue to have access to Ozempic."
Ozempic is largely intended for people who have diabetes. Dix said the dramatic increase in demand for the diabetes drug was partly due to several celebrities in the United States having promoted the drug, even though it's not approved for weight loss.
Dix said B.C. isn't currently experiencing a shortage, but restrictions are being created to prevent that scenario.
"We don't have enough Ozempic in British Columbia to satisfy the American market, so there is that concern," he said.
Dix asked PharmaCare, the publicly funded program that helps B.C. residents pay for some prescription drugs, to review the drug's use by U.S. residents.
The minister said in January that PharmaCare coverage of Ozempic would be widened to more patients with Type 2 diabetes, although it wouldn't be part of regular benefit coverage. It costs between $200 and $300 per month in Canada.
Demand across the country has risen steadily over the last year, according to the Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada, which represents most of the major pharmacy chains in Canada, as well as many community drugstores.
People who need Ozempic for diabetes or other health conditions likely need it for life, with studies showing weight often comes back after patients stop taking the drug. It costs between $200 and $300 per month in Canada.
