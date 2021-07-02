Dog owner facing charges after transporting pet in crate on back of RV during heat wave

The driver of an RV who left their dog in a crate strapped to a tray on the back of the vehicle during an unprecedented heat wave has been identified and is facing animal cruelty charges.

The B.C. SPCA says the owner of the German shepherd was travelling from the Lower Mainland to the Okanagan last Sunday when passing motorists saw the dog and contacted authorities.

"We were inundated with calls alerting us to the situation and, working with the RCMP, we were able to trace the owner and location of the dog," said Lorie Chortyk, general manager of communications.

A warrant was issued to seize the dog and it was handed over to the B.C. SPCA on Wednesday.

Charges of animal cruelty are being recommended to Crown counsel, Chortyk said.

Photos of the dog in the crate drew outrage on social media.

"I can't imagine anyone to do this to their dog in this heat," wrote Heather Peters, who posted several images of the distressed dog to Facebook and asked other witnesses to contact authorities because "the dog didn't look good."





The dog is safe and is being cared for at an undisclosed location, according to Chortyk.

"The dog is not available for adoption at this time as we have to follow the legal steps in the process before he is ours to rehome," she said.