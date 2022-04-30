Overtime policing of 'Freedom Convoy' protests in Victoria cost B.C. $385,947
Province must cover overtime costs for daily rallies at the B.C. legislature, VicPD says
B.C. has spent $385,947.25 to cover overtime costs for police officers during nine weeks of "Freedom Convoy" protests at the legislature, according to the Victoria Police Department.
A statement from the police department says officers from the integrated Greater Victoria Public Safety Unit and specialized civilian staff worked with VicPD members to respond to daily protests that saw large numbers of vehicles and protesters gather at the legislature between January and April.
Police say that despite tension between protesters and counter-protesters and some effects on nearby residents and businesses, there have been no injuries or significant property damage.
There have been three arrests, more than 50 tickets under the Motor Vehicle Act, four City of Victoria bylaw citations related to horn honking and dozens of notice and order documents.
"Our continued thanks to James Bay area residents who have borne the brunt of the disruptions, including significant traffic disruptions and the unlawful use of vehicle horns, including modified air, ship and train horns mounted to vehicles," VicPD Chief Del Manak said in the written statement.
"Officers continue to respond to dangerous or unlawful acts during protests with de-escalation and enforcement."
Because the protests have taken place at the legislature, overtime costs are covered by the province.
The figure released by the police department does not include regular duty hours for the officers involved.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?