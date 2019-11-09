Oversized vegan candle to burn for 550 hours in Surrey to honour Sikhism's founder

An extra-large candle is expected to burn for a whopping 550 hours at a Surrey gurdwara in honour of the 550th birthday of the founder of Sikhism.

The candle was lit Friday night at Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib, to mark the anniversary of the birth of Sikhism's founder Guru Nanak in 1469.

"When the Guru was born there was darkness and upon his birth came light. When you light a candle, the darkness goes," the gurdwara's high priest, Giani Narinder Singh, said in a press release.

The candle has three wicks, stands 68 centimetres high and weighs 15 kilograms. It's made of vegan soy wax, organic mustard seed oil and jasmine extract.

On Saturday morning, more than 20,000 people are expected to honour the guru's birthday with a procession through the streets of Surrey, a Sikh custom known as a Nagar Kirtan.