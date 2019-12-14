Overnight fire at B.C.'s Big White ski resort under investigation

Fire crews are investigating after a fire broke out at a house in the area of the Big White ski resort near Kelowna, B.C.

According to a written statement from the Big White Fire Department, crews responded to reports of a structure fire on Porcupine Road at around 1:45 a.m.

They found a three-storey, wood frame residential building with heavy flames and smoke on the second and third storeys, and flames coming out of the roof.

No one was home when the fire broke out and the cause of the fire is still unknown. No injuries were reported.

Two fire engines, three support vehicles and 18 firefighters responded along with RCMP and the BC Ambulance Service.