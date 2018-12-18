Overdose task force recommends city establish clean drug supply site

Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart has unveiled the recommendations of an emergency task force aimed at reducing opioid deaths in the city, including providing illegal drug users with a clean supply.

"There has been a strong call for a clean drug supply to avoid overdose deaths from a contaminated drug supply," said the report.

"It is recommended that the city prioritize and identify space for a suitable location for a storefront service space, either in or adjacent to the Downtown Eastside, where the B.C. Centre Disease Control can launch its pilot enrolment project."

Stewart confirmed staff will be asked to find sites where drug users can access a clean drug supply — such as hydromorphone — to prevent overdoses.

More than 1,400 people died of an illicit drug overdose in B.C. in 2017. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

Hydromorphone is already available at some sites that are part of an approved project involving the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, and officials with that agency recently suggested making the opioid available in vending machines.

The report, containing dozens of other recommendations, calls for a $500,000 one time commitment from the City of Vancouver, $2.7 million from the province and $770,000 from the federal government.

The report goes before city council for approval on Thursday.